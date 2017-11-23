Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 12:59 pm

Nyle DiMarco Shares Hot Shirtless Photo Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner!

Nyle DiMarco Shares Hot Shirtless Photo Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner!

Is it getting hot in here or is it just Nyle DiMarco?!

The 28-year-old model and Dancing with the Stars champ took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to share a extremely hot photo of himself in the kitchen on Thanksgiving!

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Nyle captioned the below of himself flaunting his ripped six pack while holding a tray with a turkey in it.

Check out the ab-tastic photo of Nyle in the gallery below!
