Thu, 23 November 2017 at 12:59 pm
Nyle DiMarco Shares Hot Shirtless Photo Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner!
Is it getting hot in here or is it just Nyle DiMarco?!
The 28-year-old model and Dancing with the Stars champ took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to share a extremely hot photo of himself in the kitchen on Thanksgiving!
“Happy Thanksgiving!” Nyle captioned the below of himself flaunting his ripped six pack while holding a tray with a turkey in it.
