Nyle DiMarco Shares Hot Shirtless Photo Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner!

Is it getting hot in here or is it just Nyle DiMarco?!

The 28-year-old model and Dancing with the Stars champ took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to share a extremely hot photo of himself in the kitchen on Thanksgiving!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nyle DiMarco

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Nyle captioned the below of himself flaunting his ripped six pack while holding a tray with a turkey in it.

Check out the ab-tastic photo of Nyle in the gallery below!