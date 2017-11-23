Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Show Off Their Beach Bodies On Vacation in Hawaii!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are enjoying their Thanksgiving weekend with a vacation in Hawaii!

The 42-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless and sporting a mustache as he was spotted on the beach with his two kids Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1, (not pictured) on Sunday afternoon (November 19) in Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Later in the week, Olivia rocked a striped bathing suit while she kicked off her morning with a paddle board session.

“If I started every day on a paddle board, I’m pretty sure I’d stop swearing at inanimate objects. Unless they truly deserved it. #firstvacationinayear #canyoutell #unfollowifyouhatesunflares,” Olivia captioned the below photo of her swim.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

50+ pictures inside of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis on vacation in Hawaii…