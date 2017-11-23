Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Show Off Their Beach Bodies On Vacation in Hawaii!
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are enjoying their Thanksgiving weekend with a vacation in Hawaii!
The 42-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless and sporting a mustache as he was spotted on the beach with his two kids Otis, 3, and Daisy, 1, (not pictured) on Sunday afternoon (November 19) in Maui, Hawaii.
Later in the week, Olivia rocked a striped bathing suit while she kicked off her morning with a paddle board session.
“If I started every day on a paddle board, I’m pretty sure I’d stop swearing at inanimate objects. Unless they truly deserved it. #firstvacationinayear #canyoutell #unfollowifyouhatesunflares,” Olivia captioned the below photo of her swim.
