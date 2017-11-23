Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Purina National Dog Show 2017 - Everything You Need to Know!

Purina National Dog Show 2017 - Everything You Need to Know!

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is back again this year, airing immediately after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC!

Actor John O’Hurley is back to host this year’s show alongside Mary Carillo and David Frei. If you don’t know, John is a former Seinfeld star and winner of Dancing with the Stars.

The show is actually the most widely watched dog show in America, and features over 150 different breeds of dog competing for the coveted title of Best in Show. The show is actually pre-taped the weekend before, so the dogs can all be home for Thanksgiving Day!

If you missed it, meet the pup who won last year’s Best in Show title.

Be sure to tune into the show on Thanksgiving day at noon ET on NBC.
Credit: NBC
