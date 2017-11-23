Sarah Michelle Gellar Discusses Issue of Using Prinze as Her Legal Last Name

Sarah Michelle Gellar uses her married last name Prinze as her legal last name, but she has kept her birth name as her stage name ever since marrying Freddie Prinze Jr.

The 40-year-old actress is now opening up about the difficulty of having a different last name as her stage name.

“It’s confusing because people know me as Sarah Michelle Gellar. Airports are a particular place of problem because interestingly enough that Internet thing is not an acceptable form of ID. So if I get to the airport and someone has printed my pass as Sarah Michelle Gellar but I only have ID as Sarah Michelle Prinze, I can’t get on my flight,” she said on Harry. “One time I had TSA and FBI people come out to say people had printed the wrong pass, or even going to talk shows and studios.”

“I remember one time I was going to the Warner Bros. lot and they had put it down as Sarah Michelle Gellar and I had no ID and they wouldn’t let me on and there was a big billboard of me like right above and I kept pointing and I’m like, ‘That’s me.’ Nope, I wound up having to park, it was a thing,” she added.



Sarah Michelle Gellar Vs. Sarah Michelle Prinze