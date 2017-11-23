Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2017 at 4:30 pm

Solange Knowles Stars in Calvin Klein Campaign Alongside Singer & Songwriters!

Solange Knowles Stars in Calvin Klein Campaign Alongside Singer & Songwriters!

Solange Knowles is starring in a new Calvin Klein campaign along with a cast that she personally curated consisting of singers/songwriters.

The cast – which includes Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness – are all photographed wearing Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans.

The theme of the photo shoot, “Our Family. #MYCALVINS,” is meant to emphasize “a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt.”

The campaign will run from the Holiday 2017 season through the Spring 2018 season.
Credit: 2017 Willy Vanderperre
