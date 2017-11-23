Terry Crews Is an Exploding Yule Log for 59 Minutes in Old Spice Video!
If you’re tired of watching those boring old Yule Log videos, Terry Crews is giving you an explosive new option!
The 49-year-old actor and Old Spice spokesman teamed up with the brand for the “Ye Olde Exploding Yule Log” video and it lasts for nearly an entire hour.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Terry Crews
“Ever wanted to put me in your fireplace and watch me explode for a while? Old Spice made just the thing for you. Happy Holidays!” Terry said in a statement.
Watch below!
Ye Olde Exploding Yule Log | Old Spice