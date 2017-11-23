Thanksgiving 2017 Football Schedule - Game Times, Channels & More Info!

There’s a few big football games on today and many families enjoy watching NFL teams play on the big holiday!

In addition, there’s some important college football games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday that might interest you as well.

This year’s Thanksgiving night game will feature an NFC East competition between the 2-8 New York Giants and the 4-6 Washington Redskins.

Before that game, the Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys. The Rams are considered to be one of the NFC teams in the hunt for a Super Bow run!

NFL – Thanksgiving Day

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m., FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m., CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Redskins (8:30 p.m., NBC)

College football – Thanksgiving Day

Ole Miss at Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

College football – Black Friday

Western Michigan at Toledo (11 a.m., ESPNU)

Miami at Pittsburgh (12 p.m., ABC)

Baylor at TCU (12 p.m., FS1)

Navy at Houston (12 p.m., ESPN)

Ohio at Buffalo (1 p.m. ESPN3)

Missouri at Arkansas (2:30 p.m., CBS)

South Florida at UCF (3:30 p.m., ABC)

New Mexico at San Diego State (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Texas State at Troy (4 p.m., ESPN3)

Iowa at Nebraska (4 p.m., FS1)

Virginia Tech at Virginia (8 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Tech at Texas (8 p.m., FOX)

California at UCLA (10:30 p.m., FS1)