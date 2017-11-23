Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 4:34 pm

Uma Thurman Says Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone, Except Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman is revealing what she’s thankful for this Thanksgiving!

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (November 23) to give her thanks – but also to slam disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so…” Uma began her post.

“(Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly -You don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned,” Uma concluded.
