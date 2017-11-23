Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 2:43 pm

Who Won 'Best in Show' at the Purina National Dog Show 2017?

Who Won 'Best in Show' at the Purina National Dog Show 2017?

The winner of the 2017 National Dog Show presented by Purina has been announced!

The dog that won “Best in Show” at this year’s event is Newton the Brussels Griffon!

Here is how a dog can win the Best in Show prize: “A dog must first be judged the best of many dog shows of its same breed competing in the show. Some breeds have more than 100 dogs entered. The winner of the breed moves on to the group judging.”

There are seven groups of dogs that the more than 150 breeds are split into and then the final seven dogs compete against each other.

Watch the crowning moment below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: 2017 Thanksgiving, John O’Hurley, National Dog Show, Thanksgiving

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr