Who Won 'Best in Show' at the Purina National Dog Show 2017?

The winner of the 2017 National Dog Show presented by Purina has been announced!

The dog that won “Best in Show” at this year’s event is Newton the Brussels Griffon!

Here is how a dog can win the Best in Show prize: “A dog must first be judged the best of many dog shows of its same breed competing in the show. Some breeds have more than 100 dogs entered. The winner of the breed moves on to the group judging.”

There are seven groups of dogs that the more than 150 breeds are split into and then the final seven dogs compete against each other.

