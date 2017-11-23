Zane Carney Covers 'Silent Night' For Holiday Season

Rising musician-songwriter Zane Carney just released a moody, heartfelt cover of “Silent Night” like you’ve never seen before!

“I grew up going to midnight mass every year with my mother, brother (Reeve) and sister (Paris),” the guitarist virtuoso shared with Just Jared. “And I always connected with the very end of the service where we’d sing a candlelit version of Silent Night as a congregation. As a lifelong jazz guy, I thought it would be special to take a shot at improvising my favorite Christmas song this year.”

Zane is best known for his work on John Mayer‘s tour/album, Avril Lavigne, as well as his LA-based band CARNEY and U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark on Broadway.

You can catch Zane live this winter, opening up for Jonny Lang November 27th though December 10th.



Zane Carney Covers ‘Silent Night’