Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Thu, 23 November 2017 at 11:00 pm

Zane Carney Covers 'Silent Night' For Holiday Season

Zane Carney Covers 'Silent Night' For Holiday Season

Rising musician-songwriter Zane Carney just released a moody, heartfelt cover of “Silent Night” like you’ve never seen before!

“I grew up going to midnight mass every year with my mother, brother (Reeve) and sister (Paris),” the guitarist virtuoso shared with Just Jared. “And I always connected with the very end of the service where we’d sing a candlelit version of Silent Night as a congregation. As a lifelong jazz guy, I thought it would be special to take a shot at improvising my favorite Christmas song this year.”

Zane is best known for his work on John Mayer‘s tour/album, Avril Lavigne, as well as his LA-based band CARNEY and U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark on Broadway.

You can catch Zane live this winter, opening up for Jonny Lang November 27th though December 10th.


Zane Carney Covers ‘Silent Night’
Just Jared on Facebook
zane carney silent night 01
zane carney silent night 02.
zane carney silent night 03
zane carney silent night 04
zane carney silent night 05
zane carney silent night 06
zane carney silent night 07
zane carney silent night 08
zane carney silent night 09
zane carney silent night 10

Photos: Aaron Meekcoms
Posted to: Zane Carney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr