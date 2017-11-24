Al Franken Issues New Apology, Acknowledges He 'Crossed a Line'

Al Franken is speaking out in a new apology after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The Senator from Minnesota has received support over the past week from his former Saturday Night Live co-stars, who expressed that they never experienced any form of harassment from Franken.

In the new apology, Franken says that he’s a “warm person” who likes to “hug people,” but now he realizes he “crossed a line for some women.”

“I’ve met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations,” Franken said in the statement (via Associated Press). “I’m a warm person; I hug people. I’ve learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that.”

“I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations,” he continued. “I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”