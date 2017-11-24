Bella Thorne Shows Off New Tattoo in Topless Photo

Bella Thorne just debuted a super cute new tattoo!

The 20-year-old Famous in Love actress took to her Instagram to show off the tiny tat on her back.

“New lil tat 😍🐥 guess what my other tat says it’s on my hip ;)” Bella captioned the image.

The tattoo is a handwritten note that reads “I love you” in the colors of the rainbow.

Bella sweetly tagged her boyfriend Mod Sun in the photo, which may mean it’s his handwriting!

Check out Bella‘s new tattoo below…