BTS & Steve Aoki Release 'Mic Drop (Remix)' Music Video - Watch Now!

Following their history-making 2017 American Music Awards performance, BTS has dropped their “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” music video!

The popular South Korean boy band released the video on Friday (November 24), and it is on fire in so many ways.

Besides featuring cars on fire, the guys light up the screen with their flawless dance moves in front of several colorful and black-and-white backdrops.

“The remix’s surprise release is to repay fans worldwide for their meaningful success and for showing BTS so much love during their most recent comeback for the album Love Yourself: Her,” said their agency, Big Hit Entertainment.

Watch below!



BTS (방탄소년단) ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’ Official MV