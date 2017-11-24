Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 9:09 am

Charlize Theron celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 23) by hitting the beach with her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress put her fit body on display in a black bikini for a relaxing day in the sun.

Charlize has been working on her upcoming film Flarsky over the past month. She was spotted making out with her co-star Seth Rogen while filming a scene in Canada in late October. Go check out the pics if you missed them!
