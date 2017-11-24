Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!
Charlize Theron celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday (November 23) by hitting the beach with her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico!
The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress put her fit body on display in a black bikini for a relaxing day in the sun.
Charlize has been working on her upcoming film Flarsky over the past month. She was spotted making out with her co-star Seth Rogen while filming a scene in Canada in late October. Go check out the pics if you missed them!