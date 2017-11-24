Fri, 24 November 2017 at 5:10 pm
Demi Lovato & Idina Menzel Are Getting Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'
- Another singer is claiming he came up with Frozen‘s “Let It Go” first. Does he have enough proof to sue? – TMZ
- Here’s why Selena Gomez‘s platinum blonde hair transformation took nine hours to complete – Just Jared Jr
- Uma Thurman had some choice words for Harvey Weinstein – DListed
- Your favorite late-night comedians celebrated Thanksgiving with lots of Trump jokes – TooFab
- America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco served up his Thanksgiving dinner while shirtless – Towleroad
- Twenty-two years later, have you ever noticed these Toy Story Easter eggs? – J-14
