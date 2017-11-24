Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 5:10 pm

Demi Lovato & Idina Menzel Are Getting Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Demi Lovato & Idina Menzel Are Getting Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'
  • Another singer is claiming he came up with Frozen‘s “Let It Go” first. Does he have enough proof to sue? – TMZ
  • Here’s why Selena Gomez‘s platinum blonde hair transformation took nine hours to complete – Just Jared Jr
  • Uma Thurman had some choice words for Harvey WeinsteinDListed
  • Your favorite late-night comedians celebrated Thanksgiving with lots of Trump jokes – TooFab
  • America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars winner Nyle DiMarco served up his Thanksgiving dinner while shirtless – Towleroad
  • Twenty-two years later, have you ever noticed these Toy Story Easter eggs? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Nicky Nelson; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr