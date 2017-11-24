Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Malia Obama Defended By Chelsea Clinton &amp; Ivanka Trump After Stories About New Boyfriend

Malia Obama Defended By Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump After Stories About New Boyfriend

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 9:50 pm

Donald Trump Claims He Turned Down 'Time' Person of the Year, Magazine Responds

Donald Trump Claims He Turned Down 'Time' Person of the Year, Magazine Responds

Donald Trump says he was going to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year but turned it down!

The 71-year-old President of the United States, who held the title last year, claims the magazine contacted him about the opportunity but he didn’t appreciate their offer.

Donald took to his Twitter account to explain the situation.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Donald wrote.

The magazine took to their own Twitter to refute Donald‘s claims.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” the magazine wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr