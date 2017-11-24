Donald Trump Claims He Turned Down 'Time' Person of the Year, Magazine Responds

Donald Trump says he was going to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year but turned it down!

The 71-year-old President of the United States, who held the title last year, claims the magazine contacted him about the opportunity but he didn’t appreciate their offer.

Donald took to his Twitter account to explain the situation.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!” Donald wrote.

The magazine took to their own Twitter to refute Donald‘s claims.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” the magazine wrote.