Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 1:00 am

Dove Cameron's Boyfriend Thomas Doherty Talks About Their First Date!

Dove Cameron is so in love with her boyfriend, Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty, and now he’s opening up about their first date!

In a new interview with Kode magazine, Thomas jokingly said that Dove is a “lucky girl” to have him.

“I’m joking, I am the lucky one,” Thomas quickly explained. “She’s just a wonderful human. She’s so kind and loving, funny, extremely talented, has the most beautiful eyes, and puts up with me being weird. She’s also weird – that’s why it works so well.”

Thomas also told the mag that their “first date was at a pancake cafe.”

“It was one of those things were she was sat opposite me, drenched because it was raining outside, making terrible jokes that I was obliged to laugh at, and I kinda just fell in love with her,” he added.
Photos: WENN
