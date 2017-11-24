Dwayne Johnson's Family Couldn't Afford Thanksgiving Dinner When He Was a Kid

Dwayne Johnson was extremely grateful for his Thanksgiving dinner last night.

The 45-year-old actor revealed that when he was a child, his family couldn’t even afford the celebratory meal.

“After we bowed our heads in prayer, we went around the table and everyone shared what they were thankful for. Beautiful seeing and listening to everyone speak from their heart. Tears, laughter and boundless gratitude,” Dwayne wrote on his Instagram.

He added, “It was a very special Thanksgiving. As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ‘87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat. We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it.”

“And here we are today. One big, extended, blended, slightly crazy, loving, grateful ohana,” Dwayne concluded.