Emma Watson & Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight Split After Two Years of Dating (Report)

Emma Watson has split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, William “Mack” Knight, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the outlet that the 27-year-old Perks of Being a Wallflower actress and the tech entrepreneur, 37, called it quits earlier this year.

The last time we spotted the duo out together was back in July 2016 in London, England, and the first time was in October 2015 when they checked out the Broadway musical Hamilton.

The two have kept their relationship as private as possible, and no further details about the breakup are available at this time.