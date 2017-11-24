Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 11:04 am

Emma Watson Tries to Keep a Low Profile While Out in Paris

Emma Watson Tries to Keep a Low Profile While Out in Paris

Emma Watson repped a couple U.S. sports teams while trying to maintain a low profile on the streets of Paris, France!

The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast star was spotted out and about in the City of Lights on a chilly Thursday (November 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Watson

Emma went incognito in a black Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt and leather jacket, completing her look with a black scarf and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

Emma appeared to be in great spirits as she explored the city and shared an animated conversation with her friend.

ICYMI, see what Emma recently had to say about sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
