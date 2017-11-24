'Frozen' Short Film Before 'Coco' - Everything You Need to Know

If you’re seeing the new Disney/Pixar movie Coco and you’re wondering why Elsa and Anna from Frozen are on the big screen instead, don’t worry. You are at the right movie!

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is a new 21-minute short film that Disney is playing in theaters before Coco. Depending on the amount of trailers your theater shows, the main feature won’t begin until about 40 minutes after the listed showtime.

The new short film features the voices of Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure follows the lovable snowman, who is on a mission to harness the best holiday traditions for Anna and Elsa, who don’t have a family tradition for the holidays. There are four new original songs, including “When We’re Together.”

The short has a different creative team than the original film. Prep & Landing‘s Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton directed with original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Go see Coco, now in theaters, to see the short film too!