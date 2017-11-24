Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 3:26 pm

Grammys Greatest Stories Special - Celeb Lineup Revealed!

Grammys Greatest Stories Special - Celeb Lineup Revealed!

Some of music’s biggest stars will be joining forces for Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special, which is airing TONIGHT (November 24) at 9/8c on CBS!

We have everything you need to know about the two-hour special, including all of the amazing artists who will be making appearances.

The special will take viewers behind the scenes of the Grammys over the last five decades to give fans the secrets behind some of the most memorable performances and unique Grammys moments.

Some of the moments you can expect to learn more about are the death of Whitney Houston, the unexpected opera performance from Aretha Franklin, and Paul McCartney bringing The Beatles‘ legendary album Abbey Road to the Grammys stage.

“Never before have we gathered all of the greatest moments of the Grammys, from a half century of award shows for one primetime special, and when you see them put together in a parade of amazing clip montages interspersed with the stories behind the performances, it’s really pretty unbelievable,” said Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards for the past 38 years.

Click inside for the full celeb lineup…

Check out the full list of celebs expected to appear:

John Legend (Host)
Carrie Underwood (Host)
Christina Aguilera
Mary J. Blige
Celine Dion
Aretha Franklin
Dave Grohl
Elton John
Bruno Mars
Chris Martin
Paul McCartney
Ed Sheeran
Bruce Springsteen
Sting
U2
Keith Urban
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Television

