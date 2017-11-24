Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 2:12 pm

Gregg Sulkin & Chloe Bennet Step Out Together at The Grove

Gregg Sulkin and Chloe Bennet spent some of their Thanksgiving week together!

The 25-year-old Marvel’s Runaways actor and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, also 25, were spotted taking a stroll at The Grove on Wednesday (November 22) in Los Angeles.

Gregg rocked a red and white floral button-up, black jeans, black and white slip-on sneakers, and a light-tinted pair of shades, while Chloe opted for a plunging pink and white checked dress with ruffled sleeves, white sneakers, and gold jewelry.

Gregg gave the camera a thumbs-up sign as they walked.

The two also teamed up at Hulu’s New York Comic Con After Party last month.
