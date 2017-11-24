Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!
Gwen Stefani and her beau Blake Shelton spent Thanksgiving together in his home state of Oklahoma!
The 48-year-old “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer took to Instagram on Friday (November 24) to share a photo of herself and 41-year-old country singer enjoying a sweet PDA moment during the holiday.
“Had the best thanksgiving ❤️,” she captioned it.
In the pic, Blake is giving a holiday sweater-clad Gwen a smooch on the cheek.
Two duo was joined by their families for the country Thanksgiving as well.
Gwen also posted a pic of her three-year-old son, Apollo, fishing with Blake, captioning it, “#thankful.”
Check out all the photos below!
