Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 7:42 pm

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Gwen Stefani and her beau Blake Shelton spent Thanksgiving together in his home state of Oklahoma!

The 48-year-old “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” singer took to Instagram on Friday (November 24) to share a photo of herself and 41-year-old country singer enjoying a sweet PDA moment during the holiday.

“Had the best thanksgiving ❤️,” she captioned it.

In the pic, Blake is giving a holiday sweater-clad Gwen a smooch on the cheek.

Two duo was joined by their families for the country Thanksgiving as well.

Gwen also posted a pic of her three-year-old son, Apollo, fishing with Blake, captioning it, “#thankful.”

Check out all the photos below!

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Click inside to see more photos Gwen shared from her Thanksgiving…

Family #sograteful gx #happythanksgiving

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Rachel Murray
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • Mercyneal

    THEY’RE NOT MARRIED. PLEASE FIX !!