Jay Z Drops New '4:44' Videos for 'Legacy,' 'Smile,' & 'Marcy Me' - Watch Now!

Jay Z is giving fans a Black Friday treat – he just released his new videos for “Legacy,” “Smile,” and “Marcy Me!”

The 47-year-old rapper dropped the videos from his 4:44 album via his streaming service Tidal on Friday (November 24).

The “Legacy” video – featuring Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman, Jesse Williams, Emile Hirsch and more – takes a look at the criminal justice system, which Jay has spoken out about in the past.

The “Smile” video stars Jay’s mother, Gloria Carter, and depicts flashbacks of her through the years, and “Marcy Me” involves a police helicopter pursuit.

Watch below!

Jay Z – “Legacy”

Click inside to watch the other videos…

Jay Z – “Smile”