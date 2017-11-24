Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Show Some PDA While Christmas Shopping!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren kicked off Christmas shopping on Black Friday!

The super cute couple were spotted picking up some wreaths on Friday afternoon (November 24) in Los Angeles.

The couple were also joined by their six-year-old daughter Haven and nine-year-old daughter Honor (not pictured).

Jessica showed off her baby bump in a tight white tee as the couple made their purchases and shared a few sweet kisses.

In honor of Thanksgiving the day before, Jessica shared a message of gratefulness on her Instagram.

“#grateful #thankful #alltheprayers,” Jessica wrote.