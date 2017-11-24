Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 5:40 pm

Jim Carrey Gets Candid About His Struggle With Depression

Jim Carrey Gets Candid About His Struggle With Depression

Jim Carrey is opening up about his longtime battle with depression.

The 55-year-old actor says that thankfully, he no longer suffers with his mental health like he did in the past.

In a recent interview, Jim explained that he finds himself “sometimes happy.”

“At this point, I don’t have depression. There is not an experience of depression,” Jim told iNews.

He continued, “I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to immerse me and drown me anymore.”

We’re so glad to hear that Jim is doing better!
