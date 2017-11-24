Jimmy Fallon Challenges Jerry Seinfeld to a 'Stand-Up Battle'

Anyone who ever challenges Jerry Seinfeld in a stand-up battle should just prepare to lose!

The comedian appeared on the Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 23).

Both of the guys had to perform stand-up bits that were written by Jerry. The routines were picked at random using the “stand-up generator.”

Jimmy tried to do his best impression of Jerry, but it’s pretty clear that there is only one Seinfeld in the world!



Stand-Up Battle with Jerry Seinfeld