Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 2:26 pm

Jimmy Fallon Challenges Jerry Seinfeld to a 'Stand-Up Battle'

Jimmy Fallon Challenges Jerry Seinfeld to a 'Stand-Up Battle'

Anyone who ever challenges Jerry Seinfeld in a stand-up battle should just prepare to lose!

The comedian appeared on the Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (November 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Fallon

Both of the guys had to perform stand-up bits that were written by Jerry. The routines were picked at random using the “stand-up generator.”

Jimmy tried to do his best impression of Jerry, but it’s pretty clear that there is only one Seinfeld in the world!


Stand-Up Battle with Jerry Seinfeld
