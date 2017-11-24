Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 5:59 pm

Josh Hutcherson Farted in Tom Hanks' Face During 'Polar Express' Filming

Josh Hutcherson Farted in Tom Hanks' Face During 'Polar Express' Filming

Josh Hutcherson is sharing a super embarrassing story involving Tom Hanks!

The 25-year-old Future Man actor told James Corden what happened during his appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday (November 22).

The incident took place while Josh and Tom were filming 2004′s Polar Express, marking one of Josh‘s first big acting gigs.

“I had the most embarrassing moment, I think, of my entire life,” Josh said. “I haven’t really told anybody until now.”

“We’re shooting this scene where he’s playing the hobo and he’s on top of the train, skiing down, and I’m nestled under him, and we’re like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy,’” Josh continued. “I farted. I farted in the scene, it happened, I did it, and instead of playing it cool, Tom Hanks is like, ‘Whoa, whoa, oh my God, this kid, what the heck.’”

‘My first big movie and I just farted in his face,” Josh added. “It was a rite of passage and looking back on it, it was very funny, but at that moment, I thought my face was gonna just start sweating blood.”

Watch below!


