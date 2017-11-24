Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Had a 'Lit' Thanksgiving!

Justin Timberlake brought a blowtorch to Thanksgiving dinner!

The 36-year-old entertainer and his wife Jessica Biel had some fun putting the finishing touches on one of their pies with the help of a kitchen torch during the holiday celebration.

Jessica took to her Instagram to share a video of Justin in action.

“Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake,” Jessica captioned the vid.

“No big deal, just torching Thanksgiving pumpkin meringue pie,” Jessica could be heard saying in the video.

Justin added, “Thanksgiving dad life!”

Check out Justin‘s pie making skills below…