Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Gwen Stefani Has 'Best Thanksgiving' With Blake Shelton - See the Sweet PDA Pic!

Malia Obama Defended By Chelsea Clinton &amp; Ivanka Trump After Stories About New Boyfriend

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 10:35 pm

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Had a 'Lit' Thanksgiving!

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Had a 'Lit' Thanksgiving!

Justin Timberlake brought a blowtorch to Thanksgiving dinner!

The 36-year-old entertainer and his wife Jessica Biel had some fun putting the finishing touches on one of their pies with the help of a kitchen torch during the holiday celebration.

Jessica took to her Instagram to share a video of Justin in action.

“Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. 🔥🔥🔥 @justintimberlake,” Jessica captioned the vid.

“No big deal, just torching Thanksgiving pumpkin meringue pie,” Jessica could be heard saying in the video.

Justin added, “Thanksgiving dad life!”

Check out Justin‘s pie making skills below…

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

