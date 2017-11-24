Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 7:17 pm

Kanye West Steps Out to Go Shopping for Black Friday Deals

Kanye West Steps Out to Go Shopping for Black Friday Deals

Kanye West is making the most of all the Black Friday sales today!

The 40-year-old rapper was spotted hitting the stores with a female friend on Friday (November 24) in Los Angeles.

He checked out some items at Maxfield at well as furniture at Minotti.

Kanye kept it casual in a light grey zip-up sweatshirt, white t-shirt, bunched-up grey sweatpants, light yellow sneakers, and comfy socks.

Last week, Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian threw a star-studded baby shower for their upcoming third child, due around Christmas. See photos and videos here.
