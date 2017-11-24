Kanye West Steps Out to Go Shopping for Black Friday Deals
Kanye West is making the most of all the Black Friday sales today!
The 40-year-old rapper was spotted hitting the stores with a female friend on Friday (November 24) in Los Angeles.
He checked out some items at Maxfield at well as furniture at Minotti.
Kanye kept it casual in a light grey zip-up sweatshirt, white t-shirt, bunched-up grey sweatpants, light yellow sneakers, and comfy socks.
Last week, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian threw a star-studded baby shower for their upcoming third child, due around Christmas.