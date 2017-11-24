Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence, Shares Dad David's Last Words

Katie Cassidy, the daughter of the late David Cassidy, has broken her silence following her father’s death earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Arrow actress took to Twitter to share her dad’s final words before he passed away.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love and support during this trying time,” Katie wrote. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute…. thank you.”

David died on Tuesday (November 21) after being hospitalized a few days prior for organ failure. He announced early this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia.