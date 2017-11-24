Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 3:57 pm

Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence, Shares Dad David's Last Words

Katie Cassidy Breaks Silence, Shares Dad David's Last Words

Katie Cassidy, the daughter of the late David Cassidy, has broken her silence following her father’s death earlier this week.

The 30-year-old Arrow actress took to Twitter to share her dad’s final words before he passed away.

“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love and support during this trying time,” Katie wrote. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute…. thank you.”

David died on Tuesday (November 21) after being hospitalized a few days prior for organ failure. He announced early this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia.
