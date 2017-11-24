Top Stories
Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr Reacts to Rape Accusations Against Ed Westwick

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 12:01 am

Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Brings a Song to Life

Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Brings a Song to Life

Kendrick Lamar is opening up about his music in a new cover story for Variety.

Here is what the 30-year-old rapper had to share with the mag:

On his process on bringing a song to life: “For me, prior to me recording, it’s 70% me just formulating ideas in my mind and 30% just collecting sounds and making sounds, prior to me actually getting in the studio. Then it’s about figuring out which angle I’m going to attack it from and how the listener is going to perceive it. These are the ideas you’re constantly, constantly thinking about, and it’s not really about going to instrumentals and bringing on beats [from producers], because I feel my greatest knack is for taking cohesive ideas and putting them on wax. So it starts with me first, with my thoughts.”

On his hometown of Compton, Calif.: “I see improvements in people stepping up, for sure. We have a lot of figures who love the city but won’t set foot in it because of the danger. I still have family there. Some people don’t, so they don’t feel the connection. But these kids are excited about it — as long you put the practice behind it; that’s where things start.”

On the current political climate: “America will survive once it recognizes the position it’s in, and the trials that it’s facing. Once people stop being nonchalant to it and recognize it, that’s when. When it’s not something that’s just swept under the rug because we’re the quote-unquote ‘greatest country in the world.’”

For more from Kendrick, visit Variety.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendrick lamar variety cover

Photos: Peter Yang
Posted to: Kendrick Lamar, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr