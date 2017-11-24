Kourtney Kardashian Is So Thankful For Her Children!

Kourtney Kardashian had a lot to be grateful for on Thanksgiving!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted taking her children to a post-holiday art class on Friday afternoon (November 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

She was joined by her two-year-old son Reign and five-year-old daughter Penelope (not pictured) as well as her best friend Larsa Pippen.

That afternoon, the group all had a fun day at painting pottery at Color Me Mine.

The day before, Kourtney celebrated Thanksgiving with her children by the beach. She took to Instagram to share some photos of her family enjoying time together.

“Away. And thankful. Very thankful,” Kourtney wrote.

She later added, “Live for the moments you can’t put into words.”