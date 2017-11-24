Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 3:07 pm

Krysten Ritter Once Made a Tinder Account Years Ago

Krysten Ritter Once Made a Tinder Account Years Ago

Krysten Ritter is opening up about the time that she had a Tinder account, but hid any details that could let potential suitors identify her!

The 35-year-old Jessica Jones actress told James Corden about her experience during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday (November 22) in Los Angeles.

“A couple years ago…When did Tinder start? I don’t know,” Krysten said. “I had a friend over, and we set up a profile for me as a joke, to kind of see how the algorithm worked.”

“And so we set up a profile for me, but we couldn’t use any of the things that would probably be what got me a date in real life.” she added. “Like Breaking Bad, that might get me a date. Or like, a picture [of me]. So we used one where you couldn’t tell it was me. It was really humbling and a real ego blast, because I was like ‘No one’s going to like me!’ Because it would basically not be me, and not use all of the stuff. It was like high school all over again.”

Fellow guest Josh Hutcherson said he has never done online dating, but has a friend who was in a three-year relationship thanks to Tinder.

“I actually know a lot of people that met on Tinder!” Krysten chimed in. “It’s like the thing. Because everyone’s looking down now, I guess you don’t really look up in real life.”


Photos: CBS
