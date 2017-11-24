Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 4:33 pm

Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha, & X Ambassadors Drop 'Home' Music Video - Watch Now!

Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha, & X Ambassadors Drop 'Home' Music Video - Watch Now!

Machine Gun Kelly teams up with Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors in their emotional new music video for “Home.”

Then trio recorded the song for the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix movie Bright.

The music video is definitely a reflection of the crime drama, which is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans, and a human cop is forced to work with an Orc to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.

The video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by David Ayer, who also directed the film.

Don’t miss Bright – starring Will Smith – when it hits the streaming service on December 22, and watch the “Home” music video below!


Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha – Home (from Bright: The Album)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Atlantic Records
Posted to: Bebe Rexha, David Ayer, Machine Gun Kelly, Music, Music Video, X Ambassadors

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr