Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha, & X Ambassadors Drop 'Home' Music Video - Watch Now!

Machine Gun Kelly teams up with Bebe Rexha and X Ambassadors in their emotional new music video for “Home.”

Then trio recorded the song for the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix movie Bright.

The music video is definitely a reflection of the crime drama, which is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans, and a human cop is forced to work with an Orc to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.

The video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by David Ayer, who also directed the film.

Don’t miss Bright – starring Will Smith – when it hits the streaming service on December 22, and watch the “Home” music video below!



Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha – Home (from Bright: The Album)