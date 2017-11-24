Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 2:01 am

Maggie Q Holds a Skinned 'Rabbit' for Anti-Fur PETA Ad

Maggie Q Holds a Skinned 'Rabbit' for Anti-Fur PETA Ad

Maggie Q is starring in a new campaign for PETA in order to urge holiday shoppers to avoid buying fur products during the busy shopping season.

The 38-year-old actress, who stars on the ABC series Designated Survivor, is pictured holding a bloodied and skinned “rabbit” for the anti-fur ad.

“Here’s the Rest of Your Fur Trim,” the ad proclaims.

“Eyewitness exposés of fur farms in China, the world’s largest exporter of fur, have revealed that animals are confined to barren wire cages—exposed to all weather extremes—and that many go insane from the constant confinement and frantically pace and circle [in] their cages,” Maggie said in a statement. “I want people to make the connection that the choice to wear fur is directly contributing to mass suffering.”

Maggie joins a list of celebs, including Penelope Cruz, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Mendes, Olivia Munn, Pink, and Alicia Silverstone, who have starred in ads for PETA.
Photos: PETA
