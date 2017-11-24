Malia Obama Defended By Chelsea Clinton & Ivanka Trump After Stories About New Boyfriend

Malia Obama is getting the support of other First Daughters – Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump – after she was spotted kissing her possible new boyfriend and smoking a cigarette at Harvard.

While attending a football game at her college, the 19-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was spotted acting like any other normal college student.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait,” Chelsea tweeted. “Be better.”

Ivanka added, “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”