Mariah Carey Gives Update on Postponed Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey is further postponing her Christmas Tour!

The 47-year-old singer was forced to cancel several of her tour dates after coming down with an upper respiratory infection last week.

Unfortunately, it looks like the tour’s kickoff will be further postponed, under her doctor’s orders.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certaintly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health…for which I need a bit more time to get right,” Mariah wrote on her Twitter.

She added, “Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour.”

