Mary Tyler Moore Inspired Co-Star Valerie Harper to Find Love After Divorce

Valerie Harper has nothing but the nicest things to say about her late co-star Mary Tyler Moore!

The 78-year-old actress says that Mary was the most “giving person” but her biggest gift of all was something you wouldn’t expect!

“She taught me to divorce,” Valerie told People.

Valerie went on to explain that she was the first person Mary told about her plans to separate from her second husband.

The news “ignited” Valerie to make up her mind to finally end her own marriage, which led to her finding her now-husband Tony Cacciotti.

“He’s the reason I’m still here,” Valerie said.