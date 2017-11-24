Natalie Portman Bonded With Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer Over 'Garden State'

Natalie Portman‘s infamous film Garden State may be the butt of jokes on Broad City but that didn’t stop her from becoming friends with series creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer!

After the 36-year-old actress jokingly expressed that the Garden State punchlines on the show made her insecure about the film, Abbi and Ilana reached out to apologize!

“Such a great show, maybe the funniest. I’ve sort of tangentially been on it because they make fun of Garden State all the time. So I love it, and I laugh at it, and I think it’s hilarious. But then people are like, ‘I love Garden State.’ Now I’m like, You’re a dork,’” Natalie explained to Vulture.

She added, “They’re really good friends with my second cousin, and they e-mailed me. They were like, ‘We’re so sorry. We love you. It’s just a joke.’ And I’m like, ‘I get it, I love you, too.’ And we’ve hung out.”

In fact, the trio ended up celebrating New Year’s Eve together in Paris!