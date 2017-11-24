Top Stories
Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 2:43 pm

OK Go's 'Obsession' Music Video Features 567 Printers & A Lot of Paper - Watch Now!

OK Go have released their new music video for their catchy track “Obsession,” and it’s definitely colorful!

The creative rock band dropped the video on Thursday (November 23). It took them two years, 567 printers, and a ton of paper (which has been recycled, with the proceeds given to Greenpeace).

The video was filmed in Japan and made in partnership with the paper company Double A.

“This video has a lot of flashing colors,” OK Go warns in the caption. “If you’re susceptible to seizures, be careful, please. Your viewing experience will look significantly better if you manually set your YouTube resolution settings to 1440p or 2160p (for desktop, click the gear icon in the lower right). Just leaving it on “Auto HD” results in some pretty intense distortion during a few sections, because when the the colors and patterns get crazy, there’s actually just too much information flying by for YouTube’s normal HD compression.”

“We broke the matrix,” they added. “The good people of YouTube have been working with us to solve this (it’s a bit rate limitation issue) over the last 24 hours, but there’s no quick fix, and now it’s Thanksgiving in the US, and we’re all with our families.”

Watch below!


OK Go – Obsession – Official Video
  • Lisa

    The fact that the proceeds go to Greenpeace is an excellent reason not to watch the video… That’s literally one of the worst NGOs out there.