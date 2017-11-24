Olly Murs Tweets Live Updates from Oxford Circus Incident in London

British singer Olly Murs was caught up in a scary situation on Friday afternoon (November 24) when he was evacuated from the store Selfridges in London during an incident involving reported gun shots.

“F–k, everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside,” Olly tweeted.

“Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits!” he added. He then said that they were evacuating the store and later found out that there were no actual gun shots.

Here is the statement released by Selfridges: “Selfridges London was evacuated today as a precautionary measure. We have been working with @MetPoliceUK and can confirm that were no reported incidents in store. Oxford Circus and Bond Street tube stations are now back open.”

Fuck everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017 Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits! — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017

