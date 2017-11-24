Olly Murs Tweets Live Updates from Oxford Circus Incident in London
British singer Olly Murs was caught up in a scary situation on Friday afternoon (November 24) when he was evacuated from the store Selfridges in London during an incident involving reported gun shots.
“F–k, everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside,” Olly tweeted.
“Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits!” he added. He then said that they were evacuating the store and later found out that there were no actual gun shots.
Here is the statement released by Selfridges: “Selfridges London was evacuated today as a precautionary measure. We have been working with @MetPoliceUK and can confirm that were no reported incidents in store. Oxford Circus and Bond Street tube stations are now back open.”
Read all of Olly‘s tweets below.
Fuck everyone get out of @Selfridges now gun shots!! I’m inside
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017
Really not sure what’s happened! I’m in the back office… but people screaming and running towards exits!
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017
Evacuating store now!!! Fuck heart is pounding
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017
Being told no shots in Selfridges! Have no idea the whole store went crazy!
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017
I’m safe and in hotel with loads of people! So many different stories flying around just hope everyone is safe 🙏🏻
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) November 24, 2017