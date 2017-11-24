Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Made an Incredible Thanksgiving Meal for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian might be pregnant with baby number one, but that didn’t stop her from cooking an incredible meal for boyfriend Tristan Thompson and friends on Thanksgiving!

The 33-year-old reality star spent the holiday in Cleveland with her man for the second year in a row and she cooked everything herself. Some of the delicious things on the menu: chicken wings, turkey, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, sweet potato souffle, stuffing, creamed corn, apple pie, cinnamon buns, pumpkin pie, and more.

“I’m exhausted but it’s worth it to be cooking and slaving away in the kitchen. I love everyone’s reactions and just making everybody happy with food. It’s so rewarding,” Khloe told her Snapchat followers at the end of the night. “I hope all you guys are having an amazing Thanksgiving. I need to kick my feet up for a minute.”

Tristan shared a video on Instagram showing the whole spread, all thanks to Koko!