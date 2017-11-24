Pregnant Kylie Jenner Gives Inside Look at Thanksgiving at Her House!

Kylie Jenner hosted a Thanksgiving feast at her house this year and she shared lots of photos and videos on Snapchat to give fans an inside look at the holiday!

The 19-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, who is pregnant with her first child, was joined by family members like Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian hosted a Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland, where she lives with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

After dinner, the family gathered for game night and they played Taboo.

Check out all the photos in the gallery!