Sam Smith Promotes New Album 'Thrill of It All' at BBC Radio 2

Sam Smith stopped by The Chris Evans Breakfast Show to discuss his new album The Thrill of It All.

The 25-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer greeted fans before heading inside the BBC Radio 2 studios on Friday (November 24) in London, England.

Sam rocked a tan-colored shirt with black and white stripes, along with a horse-printed shirt that he wore unbuttoned.

Sam released his second studio album earlier this month, and he will be performing it during his 2018 summer tour across the United States and Europe.

“I knew that I wanted this album to be more personal than the first one,” Sam recently told the Daily Herald. “A lot of this album is about me and how I didn’t like myself a lot while I was making this record and how I can be my worst enemy.”

Watch him perform a cover of gospel singer Oleta Adams‘s “Get Here” during his visit below.



Sam Smith Covers “Get Here”