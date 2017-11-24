Top Stories
Fri, 24 November 2017 at 11:03 am

Sarah Hyland Gets a Helicopter Ride as Birthday Present from Wells Adams!

Sarah Hyland Gets a Helicopter Ride as Birthday Present from Wells Adams!

Wells Adams treated his new girlfriend Sarah Hyland to a romantic date earlier this week as an early birthday present!

The couple went on a helicopter ride to kick off celebrations for Sarah‘s 27th birthday, which is today (November 24).

“This one SURPRISED ME with a helicopter ride to Catalina to celebrate my birthday early and… I can’t. I’m all gushy,” Sarah wrote on Instagram. In some of her stories she called Wells the “cutest ever” and said she’s “very grateful for this one.”

“Ok I think I’m done with the gush for now,” Sarah captioned the final photo from the trip.

On Thursday night, Sarah tweeted, “So…. it’s my birthday… I’m 27… and I’d like to make an early birthday wish of falling asleep.”
Photos: Instagram
