Fri, 24 November 2017 at 6:47 pm

Travis Scott Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Turkey Drive

Travis Scott Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Turkey Drive

Travis Scott spent his Thanksgiving helping to distribute clothing and other items to Hurricane Harvey victims.

The 25-year-old rapper (and potential fiance of Kylie Jenner) hosted the Houston City Wide Club of Clubs Turkey Drive on Thursday (November 23) in Houston, Texas.

Travis was all smiles while volunteering at the successful event.

Meanwhile, Kylie hosted a Thanksgiving feast at her house this year and shared lots of photos and videos.

ICYMI, watch Travis perform his track “Butterfly Effect” on a giant bird at the 2017 MTV EMAs last week.
Photos: Getty
