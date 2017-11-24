Zendaya Shares Her Black Friday Advice: 'Don't Go'

Zendaya has some perfectly reasonable advice for anyone who is looking for a strategy on how to avoid the crowds on Black Friday… stay home!

“I don’t go,” the 21-year-old The Greatest Showman actress told PeopleStyle. “I’m always afraid because it’s the busiest time to go. The best thing for me is wait until the online one comes out, and do everything online.”

