Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off the Thanksgiving Meal She Cooked!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Charlize Theron Hits the Beach in Cabo on Thanksgiving Day!

Uma Thurman Says Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone, Except Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Says Happy Thanksgiving to Everyone, Except Harvey Weinstein

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Check Out Serena Williams' Massive Wedding Ring!

Fri, 24 November 2017 at 8:31 am

Zendaya Shares Her Black Friday Advice: 'Don't Go'

Zendaya Shares Her Black Friday Advice: 'Don't Go'

Zendaya has some perfectly reasonable advice for anyone who is looking for a strategy on how to avoid the crowds on Black Friday… stay home!

“I don’t go,” the 21-year-old The Greatest Showman actress told PeopleStyle. “I’m always afraid because it’s the busiest time to go. The best thing for me is wait until the online one comes out, and do everything online.”

If you want to get the special someone in your life a gift that involves Zendaya, you can pick up a copy of The Greatest Showman soundtrack on iTunes or Amazon!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr
  • gwen

    She is right. Black Friday is the closest we will ever come to a zombie apocalypse. Stay home.