Top Stories
Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Margot Robbie Explains Why She Wears Her Wedding Ring Only on Weekends

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Willow Smith Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Was 'Excruciatingly Terrible'

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Age He Lost His Virginity

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Charlie Rose Is Being Stripped of Some Awards

Sat, 25 November 2017 at 5:11 pm

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Step Out for Coffee Date

Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Step Out for Coffee Date

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are all smiles as they leave a coffee shop on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor/director looked handsome in a gray blazer and jeans while his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend rocked gold shades for their afternoon date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben‘s ex wife Jennifer Garner recently revealed that the friendly exes would be reuniting to celebrate Thanksgiving with their three kids.

Ben‘s new movie Justice League is out in theaters now!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck lindsay shookus date nyc 01
ben affleck lindsay shookus date nyc 02
ben affleck lindsay shookus date nyc 03
ben affleck lindsay shookus date nyc 04
ben affleck lindsay shookus date nyc 05
ben affleck lindsay shookus step out for coffee date 01
ben affleck lindsay shookus step out for coffee date 02
ben affleck lindsay shookus step out for coffee date 03
ben affleck lindsay shookus step out for coffee date 04
ben affleck lindsay shookus step out for coffee date 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Oprah made a buffet out of her Thanksgiving leftovers! - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty's first date was straight out of a movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are the holiday movies you should be watching this weekend - TooFab
  • Malia Obama is getting support from Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan wishes he could wear this outfit every day - Just Jared Jr
  • agus

    I hope she liked what Jennifer prepared for the Thanksgiving’s dinner ;)

  • David Michael

    He looks high as fuck…..

  • shoes4life

    Jennifer will get tired of playing the good wife with Ben while he parade around his ho. She has been over generous to him.