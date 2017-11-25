Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Step Out for Coffee Date

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are all smiles as they leave a coffee shop on Saturday afternoon (November 25) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actor/director looked handsome in a gray blazer and jeans while his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend rocked gold shades for their afternoon date.

Ben‘s ex wife Jennifer Garner recently revealed that the friendly exes would be reuniting to celebrate Thanksgiving with their three kids.

Ben‘s new movie Justice League is out in theaters now!